Locals brave the cold in search of deals on day after Christmas

In this Aug. 11, 2019, photo, U.S. currency and credit cards sit on a table at a restaurant in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
In this Aug. 11, 2019, photo, U.S. currency and credit cards sit on a table at a restaurant in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)(Jenny Kane | AP)
By Morgan Mobley
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 8:25 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If you’re planning on scoring some holiday sales this week, you’re not alone! Today was one of the busiest shopping days of the season.

Whether it was to walk off those Christmas cookies or make some gift returns and exchanges, the Zona Rosa shopping district was bustling for Boxing Day.

A National Retail Federation survey found that 70% of consumers plan to shop this week.

The prize they have their eyes set on definitely varies from person to person.

“We just got matching boxers,” said Paige Farber.

“Maybe some golf gear stuff like that,” said Parker Berry.

“I like the Carhartt deals over there,” said Griffin Smith. “Might have to slide out to the Carhartt aisle.”

“We’re about to go to Bath & Body Works for some candles,” Averie Staples said.

Despite inflation, consumers have returned to stores in full force this holiday season.

The manager at the Dick’s Sporting Goods in Zona Rosa told KCTV5 his store sold over $1 million worth of items just this past week.

For some shoppers, this is a favorite yearly tradition.

“My family has been doing it for five years and I especially love it because there’s always a ton of sales,” Paige Farber said. “And, I love shopping.”

If you didn’t want to brave the cold today, a lot of these deals will be going on through the rest of the week. The good news is we will have warmer days in store.

