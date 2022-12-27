KCMO apartment building left without water over holiday weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The water at a Midtown apartment building has been shut off for several days, leaving its tenants dry over Christmas weekend.

Kathryn Terry, a resident at the Mayfair Apartments, said the building lost water on Friday because of a frozen pipe.

She and her neighbors have been buying jugs of water at the nearby Family Dollar and other stores just to meet basic needs.

“You can’t even wash,” Terry said. “You have to buy water to brush your teeth and heat it up on the stove.”

She was emotional as she told KCTV5 about the challenges of going for days with no indoor plumbing, especially during a holiday weekend. She and her family canceled their Christmas plans.

“It’s not fair,” Terry said. “Christmas is supposed to be a time of rejoicing and saying what you’re thankful for and, instead, I just want water.”

Other residents told KCTV5 they planned to check in at a hotel or visit a friend’s home to take a hot shower for the first time in days. Some took jugs to the KCPD’s Central Patrol Station to fill up, rather than buying water.

Terry’s friend, Tyrone Taylor, has been making a daily run for her.

“It’s been hectic and stressful,” Taylor said. “I hope they get it fixed soon.”

KCTV5 reached out to the numbers listed on the Mayfair Apartments web page, as well as a maintenance emergency line posted near the leasing office. No one picked up the phone at either number.

As of Monday night, Terry and other residents still had no water.

