FORECAST: Warmer temperatures are on the way

Sunshine was able to peek out a little bit late Monday afternoon. We can expect clearing skies through the evening into the early overnight. Due to a lack of cloud coverage, temperatures will take a little spill to 10 degrees tonight for a low. Luckily, our wind starts to die down a bit as it was rather breezy today. That wind eventually shifts out of the south on Tuesday, which helps to start our warming trend for the next few days. Highs on Tuesday will start an upward trend, heading into the mid-30s thanks to a stronger southerly wind and some peeks of sunshine.

Winds will be 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. We have not seen 30 degrees since Dec. 21 and we have not seen 50 degrees since Dec. 13. We will slowly but surely make it to about 50 degrees on Wednesday and closer to 60 on Thursday! This begins to level out a bit more, with many days following in the 40s through the weekend. We have a slim shot at a few showers on Friday and Saturday, but it looks like the bulk of the system will stay out of our reach. It will bring some extra clouds, however.

Our eyes are looking ahead into next week, with a chance for showers on Monday. For now, that looks to be a better chance for some measurable rainfall.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.