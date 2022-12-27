FORECAST: Temperatures finally go above freezing Tuesday as warmup continues

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High pressure is centered more to the south and east of the central plains, which will aid any southerly flow today.

During this time, an area of low pressure and its respective front will organize well to the west of the central plains. Partly sunny to mostly sunny skies are common today with high temperatures beginning their climb.

Upper 30s and lower 40s will be common this afternoon with temperatures near 50° by tomorrow. As the low pressure begins to gather strength, it will slowly track to the east by Thursday.

Not to worry though!

Chances for any precipitation will hold off. What we do see is a strong southerly trend that brings warm moist air to the area.

By Thursday, daytime highs are expected within the upper 50s and lower 60s. We will begin dropping temperatures as we introduce heavier clouds and a small opportunity for wet weather by New Year’s Eve Saturday.

From the lower 60s down to upper 40s within a 24-hour period will not be uncommon. New Year’s Day we will hold off wet weather but a large low-pressure system brings in widespread opportunities for scattered showers during the day Monday of next week and potentially a wintry mix through the overnight.

By next Tuesday, we are going to dry out but temperatures will hold near seasonal within the lower 40s.

