Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Decommissioned fire station in Kansas City catches fire

Generic.
Generic.(MGN)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An old, decommissioned fire station in Kansas City caught fire on Tuesday afternoon.

It appears the fire started after noon at the old firehouse in the area of Virginia and Independence avenues.

Fire Station 10 was decommissioned several years ago, so it was unoccupied when it caught fire. No injuries were reported.

The authorities will work to determine what exactly caused the blaze. Right now, they haven’t indicated what might have caused it.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nathaniel Hackett
WATCH: Broncos hold press conference after firing head coach Nathaniel Hackett
Missouri Department of Transportation/Jefferson City, Mo.
Report shows MoDOT behind on road spending compared to other states
The current ice level in the Missouri River forced the City of Atchison to shut down its main...
City of Atchison mandates residents conserve water due to Missouri River ice jam
Zachary Leis
Minimum-custody convict walks away from Wichita work release facility