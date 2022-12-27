Decommissioned fire station in Kansas City catches fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An old, decommissioned fire station in Kansas City caught fire on Tuesday afternoon.

It appears the fire started after noon at the old firehouse in the area of Virginia and Independence avenues.

Fire Station 10 was decommissioned several years ago, so it was unoccupied when it caught fire. No injuries were reported.

The authorities will work to determine what exactly caused the blaze. Right now, they haven’t indicated what might have caused it.

