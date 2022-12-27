City of Atchison mandates residents conserve water due to Missouri River ice jam

ATCHISON, Kan. (KCTV) - After initially requesting its citizens to conserve water, the City of Atchison has issued a mandate.

The city released a statement Tuesday morning announcing the mandatory measure is “due to record low river levels which have limited our ability to draw a sufficient amount of water to meet the normal demand from domestic, commercial, industrial and agricultural customers.

The current ice level in the Missouri River forced the city to shut down its main water pump. The City of Atchison has used its auxiliary pump instead.

The City issued the following:

The City of Atchison is requiring commercial/business customers (e.g. office buildings, restaurants, salons, stores) to limit the use of water to what is necessary to conduct normal operations including what is necessary to maintain the health and hygiene of employees and customers. *This is subject to change if the current water supply is further affected by river levels, major water leaks, equipment malfunctions...etc.

The City of Atchison is requiring all domestic/household customers to limit use of water to what is necessary to maintain health and hygiene. *Most noncompliant uses are not a factor this time of year (e.g. watering your lawn, washing your car...etc.). Cooking, bathing, and doing laundry are acceptable uses of water.

None of these measures are meant to restrict the use of water to sustain the lives of any livestock or pets.

All customers are encouraged to conserve water beyond the described restrictions where possible and safe to do so.

Medical facilities are not being required to limit water usage but are encouraged to conserve water where possible and safe to do so.

