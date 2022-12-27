Atchison woman killed Monday in head-on collision in Leavenworth County

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed Monday night in a head-on collision in Leavenworth County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 7:10 p.m. Monday at the intersection of US-73 highway and 179th Street.

The location was about three miles northwest of the city of Leavenworth.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was traveling east in the westbound lanes of US-73 when it collided head-on with a 2005 Ford Escape that was traveling west on the highway.

The Chevrolet pickup truck came to rest on the shoulder of the eastbound lane, while the Ford came to rest in the westbound lane.

The driver of the Ford, identified as Deborah Lynn Frans, 61, of Atchison, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Frans was wearing her seat belt.

The driver of the Chevrolet pickup truck, identified as Kyle Robert White, 29, of Hiawatha, was transported to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kan., with injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening. The patrol said White was wearing his seat belt.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles, the patrol said.

