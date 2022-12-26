Aging & Style
Teen dies from injuries in Monday morning Olathe car crash

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - A 19-year-old died Monday morning from injuries he suffered in a car crash.

The Olathe Police Department stated officers arrived to the area of Old 56 Highway and 151st Street for a single-vehicle crash just before 2 a.m.

First responders found the teen unresponsive, who was then transported via EMS and died from his injuries.

Anyone with information about the crash has been asked to call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

