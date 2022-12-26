Teen dies from injuries in Monday morning Olathe car crash

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - A 19-year-old died Monday morning from injuries he suffered in a car crash.

The Olathe Police Department stated officers arrived to the area of Old 56 Highway and 151st Street for a single-vehicle crash just before 2 a.m.

First responders found the teen unresponsive, who was then transported via EMS and died from his injuries.

Anyone with information about the crash has been asked to call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.