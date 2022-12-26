Power & Light District to hold large party on New Year’s Eve

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Power & Light District in Kansas City is planning to hold a large New Year’s Eve party this year.

Attendees will be able to visit at least 12 different bars and clubs, if not more. There will be all-inclusive food and drink packages. There will also be DJ’s, New Year’s Eve-themed party favors, champagne toasts, confetti cannons, and a ball drop!

The event is going to happen on Dec. 31, which is a Saturday, at 8 p.m. It will happen in the KC Live! Block which is in the area of 13th & Grand Boulevard.

If you’d like to purchase tickets, visit nye-live.com/kansas-city.

Guests have to be 21 years old or older.

