Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Man who died after car crashed into icy Brush Creek identified

Emergency personnel responded to a vehicle submerged in Brush Creek on Thursday afternoon, Dec....
Emergency personnel responded to a vehicle submerged in Brush Creek on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 22.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 76-year-old man died after his minivan went down an embankment and crashed into an icy Brush Creek near Paseo and Martin Luther King Boulevards on Thursday afternoon.

Several witnesses saw the driver lose control and called 911.

Kansas City police and fire departments arrived at the scene just after 2:20 p.m., and rescuers were able to retrieve Earnest Kearney within 19 minutes. They immediately began CPR and rushed him to a nearby hospital, but he did not survive.

ALSO READ: One dead after minivan crashes into Brush Creek

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nathaniel Hackett
Broncos fire Nathaniel Hackett
President Harry S. Truman smiling for the photograpers during his radio speech to the nation...
Historians reflect on Harry Truman’s passing 50 years later
Police ID 3-year-old girl who died in Christmas Eve shooting believed accidental
FILE — Anyone with information about the crash has been asked to call the Olathe Police...
Teen dies from injuries in Monday morning Olathe car crash