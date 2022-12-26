Man who died after car crashed into icy Brush Creek identified

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 76-year-old man died after his minivan went down an embankment and crashed into an icy Brush Creek near Paseo and Martin Luther King Boulevards on Thursday afternoon.

Several witnesses saw the driver lose control and called 911.

Kansas City police and fire departments arrived at the scene just after 2:20 p.m., and rescuers were able to retrieve Earnest Kearney within 19 minutes. They immediately began CPR and rushed him to a nearby hospital, but he did not survive.

ALSO READ: One dead after minivan crashes into Brush Creek

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.