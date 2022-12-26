Man dies following crash in Independence on Christmas

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A 26-year-old man died in a crash that happened on Christmas night in Independence, Missouri.

According to the police, the crash happened at about 8 p.m. on westbound Truman Road at N. Grand Avenue.

At that time, a Chevrolet Traverse lost control and crossed the road. It then hit a big tree and a parked car, which had no one inside.

The man driving the Chevrolet, 26-year-old Tyler Kelley of Independence, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police said he was not wearing his seatbelt.

They also said poor road conditions are speed are believed to be contributing factors in the crash.

