Local group buys Christmas presents for children whose mother died

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- A local group stepped up to help two kids in need this holiday season.

The children, ages 8 and 1, lost their mother to a fatal car crash the day before Thanksgiving. Verma Brown, the founder of the area group “KC Divas,” was a witness to the crash.

A few days after the incident, one of the KC Divas posted to social media that it was her friend, Amanda Tripp, who had passed away in the crash. Brown, surprised by her fellow diva’s post, reached out to the Diva and confirmed that Tripp was the victim of the crash she witnessed.

After that, the group decided to adopt Tripp’s two kids for Christmas. Brown says she learned it is better to give than receive.

“I don’t have to open anything,” Brown said. “I know this morning, that 8-year-old and that 1.5-year-old had Christmas. I know that if I was there, I would see smiles on their face.”

