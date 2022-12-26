Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Gateway Arch to require masks again starting Tuesday

Image of the St. Louis Gateway Arch in St. Louis, MO.
Image of the St. Louis Gateway Arch in St. Louis, MO.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Gateway Arch National Park will be requiring masks starting Dec. 27 in accordance with new guidance from the National Park Service.

All staff and visitors will be required to wear a well-fitting, high-quality mask such as a surgical mask regardless of vaccination status. Cloth masks are not considered to high-quality and are not allowed.

Surgical masks will be available to visitors at the Information Desk free of charge.

Both St. Louis City and St. Louis County are at the high level due to increased community transmission of COVID-19, according to the CDC.

The Gateway Arch National Park Service states they will continue to monitor COVID-19 levels in the St. Louis area and will update mask policy when levels are down.

Masks had become optional again in June when COVID-19 levels began to fall.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

“Christmas is supposed to be a time of rejoicing and saying what you’re thankful for and,...
KCMO apartment building left without water over holiday weekend
Opening the resort this year is very special for the general manager of Snow Creek because...
Many take to slopes as Snow Creek in Weston opens for season
Historians reflect on Harry Truman’s passing 50 years later
Historians reflect on Harry Truman’s passing 50 years later
In this Aug. 11, 2019, photo, U.S. currency and credit cards sit on a table at a restaurant in...
Locals brave the cold in search of deals on day after Christmas
FILE - A barge moves north on the Mississippi River under the Interstate 40 bridge connecting...
Liberty Bowl assures game not at risk amid Memphis water issues