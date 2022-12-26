FORECAST: Temps to fall back into the teens Monday before warmup later this week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As we continue to deepen the cold front that brought in a rain-snow mix late last night, cold Canadian air will filter in along with an area of high pressure.

This means clear skies will be common during the day side. However, temperatures are expected to fall into the teens this afternoon.

Our warmest part of the day is this morning. Windchill values during the day will range between 1-9°.

As high-pressure begins to center over us, the wind will lessen. Temperatures will increase to the middle and upper 30s by Tuesday and with a slight shift in high pressure to the east on Wednesday, temperatures will rise dramatically due to a southerly flow.

Low-to-middle 50s will be common through Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday. By Friday a new area of low pressure is expected to impact the Missouri River Valley.

A few isolated showers are expected, which will help drop temperatures down to the middle and upper 40s.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.