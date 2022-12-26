FORECAST: Slick roads possible Monday morning, warmer temperatures on the way

A quick moving clipper system will continue to bring the chance of a wintry mix or snow showers to the area this evening. If we get any snow to reach the ground it will not amount to much.

We may see a dusting, but most areas likely will get less than an inch. There’s also the potential for light freezing drizzle with this system as a layer of warm air just above the surface could melt some of the snowflakes on their way to the ground. However, with road temperatures below freezing any rain/drizzle we get will likely freeze on contact. This will cause for some slick spots tonight into the morning on Monday.

Temperatures will also be falling throughout the day with our highest temperatures being reached by midnight tonight. Tuesday morning features bitter cold temperatures to start before our warming trend begins. We finally warm above freezing in the afternoon and continue to see a surge of warmth by mid to late in the week.

Outside of warmer temperatures we’ll see the potential for off and on rain chances extending into the upcoming weekend. If you have plans to be outdoors New Year’s Eve it doesn’t look like a washout just yet.

