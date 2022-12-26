Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Broncos fire Nathaniel Hackett

Nathaniel Hackett
Nathaniel Hackett(Denver Broncos / YouTube / MGN)
By Alexa Belcastro
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Broncos fired their first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett after a 4-11 start to his first season in Denver.

The team announced the news Monday morning, saying, “On behalf of our ownership and organization, I want to thank Nathaniel Hackett for his dedication as head coach of the Denver Broncos.”

The dismissal came a day after Denver lost to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday 51-14. Hackett’s release makes him the shortest-tenured head coach in franchise history. Team owner and CEO Greg Penner adds, “This change was made now out of respect for everyone involved and allowed us to immediately begin the search for a new head coach.”

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Emergency personnel responded to a vehicle submerged in Brush Creek on Thursday afternoon, Dec....
Man who died after car crashed into icy Brush Creek identified
President Harry S. Truman smiling for the photograpers during his radio speech to the nation...
Historians reflect on Harry Truman’s passing 50 years later
Police ID 3-year-old girl who died in Christmas Eve shooting believed accidental
FILE — Anyone with information about the crash has been asked to call the Olathe Police...
Teen dies from injuries in Monday morning Olathe car crash