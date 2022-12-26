Broncos fire Nathaniel Hackett

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Broncos fired their first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett after a 4-11 start to his first season in Denver.

The team announced the news Monday morning, saying, “On behalf of our ownership and organization, I want to thank Nathaniel Hackett for his dedication as head coach of the Denver Broncos.”

The dismissal came a day after Denver lost to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday 51-14. Hackett’s release makes him the shortest-tenured head coach in franchise history. Team owner and CEO Greg Penner adds, “This change was made now out of respect for everyone involved and allowed us to immediately begin the search for a new head coach.”

We have parted ways with Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett.



A statement from Broncos Owner & CEO Greg Penner: pic.twitter.com/1tWMjHv6em — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 26, 2022

