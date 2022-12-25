Spire drops recommendation for Kansas Citians to conserve energy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Spire Energy is lifting its request to conserve energy.

The recommendation was made late this week as bone-chilling temperatures hit the Kansas City metro area.

“We want to thank everyone in the community for their help in keeping systems strong ahead of the holiday,” said Steve Mills, Spire Missouri West vice president and general manager, in a statement. “Every customer who conserved energy made a difference and helped to keep natural gas flowing to the region. Together, we kept families safe and warm when the reliability of natural gas was needed most.”

Spire said warmer temperatures beginning on Christmas and continuing this week will lower the demand for natural gas.

