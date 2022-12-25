Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Spire drops recommendation for Kansas Citians to conserve energy

Spire Energy says you can help prevent a spike in your winter bills now by weatherizing your...
Spire Energy says you can help prevent a spike in your winter bills now by weatherizing your home.(WBRC)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Spire Energy is lifting its request to conserve energy.

The recommendation was made late this week as bone-chilling temperatures hit the Kansas City metro area.

“We want to thank everyone in the community for their help in keeping systems strong ahead of the holiday,” said Steve Mills, Spire Missouri West vice president and general manager, in a statement. “Every customer who conserved energy made a difference and helped to keep natural gas flowing to the region. Together, we kept families safe and warm when the reliability of natural gas was needed most.”

Spire said warmer temperatures beginning on Christmas and continuing this week will lower the demand for natural gas.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas City child dies after Christmas Eve shooting police believe to be accidental
A Lee's Summit family was displaced early Christmas morning due to a house fire.
Fire displaces Lee’s Summit family on Christmas morning
Iowa man killed in fatal crash in Franklin County
Pedestrian crash in Daviess County seriously injures 1