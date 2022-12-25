Aging & Style
Police ID 3-year-old girl who died in Christmas Eve shooting believed accidental

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATE (12/26): Police have identified the girl who died in a Christmas Eve shooting as 3-year-old Quezariah Jackson.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A child who suffered a gunshot wound Saturday evening died at the hospital, Kansas City Missouri Police said.

Police said officers were called to the 7800 block of James A Reed for a shooting call involving a juvenile. There, they found a child under five years old suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. On Sunday morning, KCPD released a statement saying the victim died Saturday night at the hospital.

READ MORE: Child shot in Kansas City, police investigating circumstances

“Although the death investigation continues, this is believed to be accidental and detectives are not looking for any suspects in the case,” Kansas City Missouri Police said.

The medical examiner’s office will make the final determination on a ruling of the death.

KCPD said detectives interviewed witnesses who were inside the residence at the time of the shooting. Crime scene personnel processed the scene and collected evidence.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

