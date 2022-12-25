Pedestrian crash in Daviess County seriously injures 1

DAVIESS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A pedestrian crash in Daviess County seriously injured a Colorado man Saturday night at 6:05 p.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 38-year-old male pedestrian from Colorado entered southbound I-35 at the 54.2-mile marker. Crash reports indicate that a 70-year-old woman from Iowa struck the pedestrian while driving a 2020 Toyota RAV4.

The woman’s vehicle went off the east side of the highway and into the median, coming to a rest facing south.

The man suffered serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

MSHP crash reports said the RAV4 had “extensive” damage, but the woman was not injured in the crash.

