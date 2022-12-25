Iowa man killed in fatal crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A 61-year-old man from Muscatine, Iowa, died in a single-vehicle crash in Franklin County on Saturday.

Kansas Highway Patrol said the man, driving a 2007 Buick Lucerne, was traveling southbound on I-35 at mile marker 183 when his vehicle left the roadway to the left and struck a guard rail. KHP said the reason for the change of direction was unknown.

The crash occurred at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24.

Robert Rogers was declared dead at 7 p.m. as a result of the crash.

