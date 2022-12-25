FORECAST: Christmas slightly warmer, precipitation possible late Sunday evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Another cold night ahead as temperatures fall back into the single digits by daybreak on Sunday.

Christmas day will be slightly warmer than previous days as high temperatures climb into the middle 20s.

Look for clouds to increase during the afternoon and evening as a quick system slides south and brings a round of wintry mix to the area. Right now it looks like we could see a mixture of freezing drizzle/rain mixing with sleet before changing over to snow.

Very low accumulations expected as this system passes by. Most of the activity will happen during the overnight hours and possibly before sunrise on Monday.

After that we’ll focus on the warmup that will arrive by midweek. Temperatures rebound near 50 degrees already by Wednesday and it looks like we continue to see above normal temperatures all the way into the new year.

