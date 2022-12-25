Fire displaces Lee’s Summit family on Christmas morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Lee’s Summit family was displaced from its home early Christmas morning as a result of a house fire.

The Lee’s Summit Fire Department said it received a call for a structure fire at 4:51 a.m. on Sunday morning in the 400 block of NE Bristol Drive. LSFD said the resident called to report a fire in the house as they were evacuating.

Upon arrival, the fire department found heavy smoke and fire coming from the front and side of a single-story, single-family home. Firefighters had the fire under control by 5:30 a.m. after initially confirming that the residents were out of the house.

LSFD said the fire caused extensive damage to the building. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The displaced family is being assisted by the Red Cross.

