Child shot in Kansas City, police investigating circumstances

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A child under the age of five was rushed to the hospital after being shot, police say.

Kansas City police were dispatched on a shooting call to the area of the 7800 block of James A. Reed Road shortly before 7 p.m. on Saturday.

When they arrived, they discovered the child suffering from a gun shot wound. They were rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.

Police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting, but they say they are not looking for any additional individuals.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.