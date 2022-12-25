Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Child shot in Kansas City, police investigating circumstances

New Ulm man is charged for allegedly fleeing police during a traffic stop
New Ulm man is charged for allegedly fleeing police during a traffic stop
By Nick Sloan
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A child under the age of five was rushed to the hospital after being shot, police say.

Kansas City police were dispatched on a shooting call to the area of the 7800 block of James A. Reed Road shortly before 7 p.m. on Saturday.

When they arrived, they discovered the child suffering from a gun shot wound. They were rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.

Police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting, but they say they are not looking for any additional individuals.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A small fire was caused Saturday in Olathe after an individual attempted to defrost their pipes...
Blow torch blamed for small house fire in Olathe
Another cold night ahead as temperatures fall back into the single digits by daybreak on Sunday.
FORECAST: Christmas slightly warmer, precipitation possible late Sunday evening
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches for the sideline as his team played against the...
Chiefs gift Andy Reid a cheeseburger following win
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) dives for the end zone pylon to score a...
Chiefs dump Seahawks 24-10, stay tied for AFC’s best record