Bucyrus couple fosters 9 dogs to save them from frigid temperatures

By Mark Poulose
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BUCYRUS, Kan. (KCTV) -- A Miami County family has a few more mouths to feed over Christmas weekend.

Noel and Justin Grabouski rescued eight puppies and three adult dogs in Garnett, Kansas, earlier this week. According to the Grabouskis, the dogs lived in an outdoor pen that did not have shelter from the frigid temperatures. They could not find a shelter for the dogs, so the couple decided to take them in themselves.

“First and foremost, we wanted them to be safe,” Noel Grabouski said.

The Grabouskis are fostering the eight puppies and their mother. The other two adult dogs have other foster homes. Grabouski says she wants others to speak up if they see animals in danger.

“If people see animals out there being harmed or in unsafe living conditions, say somethign to your sheriffs, to the rescues, to anybody, " she said. “There’s lots of people willing to help.”

If you are interested in adopting any of the dogs the Grabouskis rescued, you can contact Pawsitive Tails KC.

