Blow torch blamed for small house fire in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) --- A small fire was caused Saturday in Olathe after an individual attempted to defrost their pipes with a blow torch.

No injuries were reported in the fire, which happened shortly after 4 p.m. in the area of North Mahaffie and East Poplar streets.

Damage to the home was limited and firefighters were able to put out the fire quick enough.

This week was the coldest week in the Kansas City metro area since February 2021.

