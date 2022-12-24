Kansas City Police Department makes special delivery to family of hit-and-run victim

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Members of the Kansas City Missouri Police Department helped spread joy to a family in need months after their loved one was killed while riding a bike.

“Today is about giving back to a family that lost a loved one,” said Kansas City Police Department Sergeant Jonathan Rivers.

Rivers responded to an accident earlier this year when cyclist Charles Criniere was killed in a hit-and-run. The 43-year-old was a pillar in the community and a family man – leaving behind a wife and 10 children.

“He was the sole breadwinner,” added Rivers. “He was a teacher, he was a minister.”

Months after her husband’s death, Megan Criniere traded sorrow for joy when authorities arrived at her home.

“This is sweet,” Criniere said while smiling. “This is so sweet. I think just seeing Sergeant Rivers under much different circumstances is just precious. It’s very thoughtful that they would even think of us.”

It was a group effort with gifts coming from multiple divisions and officers. Area businesses also pitched in to make sure Charles Criniere will not be forgotten this holiday season.

“Just him being here,” Criniere added. “He was super fun, always making us laugh and cracking jokes. That will be hard, but there will still be plenty of that with all these guys.”

“I respond to a lot of fatalities, but this one really struck home for me,” said Rivers. “Given those circumstances and the fact that the family had a lot of children and needed some assistance, we wanted to help.”

