Holiday travelers encounter delays, long lines at KCI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Conditions for holiday travelers improved somewhat on Friday, though many still met delays and long lines at Kansas City International Airport.

On Thursday, KCI reported approximately 50 cancelations. On Friday there were eight.

But at the Southwest ticket counter a long line of people waited to speak with an agent about rescheduling or changing flights, many of whom had been unable to fly out previously.

Trevor Gritton and his wife stood at the very back at the line, trying to stay positive.

“We got a flight so I can’t complain,” he said.

The Grittons were flying to his parents’ home in Colorado. Their original flight with another airline canceled at the last minute, but they managed to snag the last two seats on a Southwest route.

“It’s worth it,” he said.

Summer Borton and her family were trying to get to relatives in Richmond, VA. Their flight had been canceled on Wednesday and they were hoping for another ticket to get them to the area in time to salvage some of the holiday.

“We’re just keeping our spirits high smiling,” Borton said.

Others were less fortunate.

Jackie Smith, who owns properties in KC, had hoped for a short visit to the area to take care of a few inspections. She had planned to get home to Phoenix in time for a gathering with her family.

She said she had come to the airport twice to try and catch a different ticket, but had come up empty-handed.

“It’s been horrific,” she said. " We’re planning our biggest Christmas celebration in years and I won’t make it.”

