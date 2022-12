KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After consecutive road games the Kansas City Chiefs return home to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Seattle Seahawks in a Christmas Eve clash. Follow along here with our Gameday Blog:

From QB1 to you, Merry Christmas! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VmSRuP9C20 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 24, 2022

Chiefs defensive tackle Khalen Saunders tweeted an update to his health after being listed as inactive.

Thank you to everybody who’s reached out concerning my health. I’m getting better each day. If you know me, you know I’m dying from not being able to play today. And i DAMN sure will be playing next week! Sick or not! Now, let’s get this dub, #ChiefsKingdom !! — Sir Binky Moss (@khalenNOTkaylen) December 24, 2022

Here are the Seahawks’ inactives for today’s game:



WR Tyler Lockett

CB Artie Burns

S Ryan Neal

T Jake Curhan

DT Al Woods

RB Wayne Gallman Jr

DT Daviyon Nixon — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) December 24, 2022

Here are the Chiefs’ inactives for today’s game against Seattle:



QB Shane Buechele

DE Joshua Kaindoh

T Geron Christian

T Darian Kinnard

DE Malik Herring

DT Khalen Saunders — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) December 24, 2022

It’s up to 8 degrees on the field! One degree at a time! pic.twitter.com/vwwUgYBZbt — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) December 24, 2022

HE’S BOOKED. pic.twitter.com/FbisaBfpLc — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 24, 2022

