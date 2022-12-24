Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

FORECAST: Wind chill advisory ends at noon on Saturday, temperatures warm up on Christmas

By Alena Lee
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Bitter cold air lingers across the region with temperatures dipping back down near zero.

There will be just enough of a breeze that will keep wind chill values down between 10 and 20 degrees below zero during the overnight hours and into early Saturday.

After that look for mostly sunny skies and highs back in the teens by the afternoon for Christmas Eve.

We’ll continue to warm up on Christmas day with highs in the mid to upper 20s. A quick wave will come in and bring a brief wintry mix or a few flurries to the area very late Christmas night with some flurries lingering near daybreak on Monday.

This will not amount to much but the cold front from this system will bring temperatures back down into the teens and single digits early Tuesday.

After that point we will get warmer each afternoon with highs above freezing Tuesday then in the 40s and 50s mid to late in the week. It looks like above normal temperatures will be favored as we head into the new year.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Bitter cold air lingers across the region with temperatures dipping back down near zero.
FORECAST: Wind chill advisory ends at noon on Saturday, temperatures warm up on Christmas
Members of the Kansas City Missouri Police Department helped spread joy to a family in need...
Kansas City Police Department makes special delivery to family of hit-and-run victim
The City of Atchison is urging the public to conserve water as an ice jam floats down the...
City of Atchison urges public to conserve water
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office Disaster Emergency Response Team, Criminal Apprehension Units...
Cass County Sheriff’s Office removed 30 dogs from rural property near Pleasant Hill