FORECAST: Wind chill advisory ends at noon on Saturday, temperatures warm up on Christmas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Bitter cold air lingers across the region with temperatures dipping back down near zero.

There will be just enough of a breeze that will keep wind chill values down between 10 and 20 degrees below zero during the overnight hours and into early Saturday.

After that look for mostly sunny skies and highs back in the teens by the afternoon for Christmas Eve.

We’ll continue to warm up on Christmas day with highs in the mid to upper 20s. A quick wave will come in and bring a brief wintry mix or a few flurries to the area very late Christmas night with some flurries lingering near daybreak on Monday.

This will not amount to much but the cold front from this system will bring temperatures back down into the teens and single digits early Tuesday.

After that point we will get warmer each afternoon with highs above freezing Tuesday then in the 40s and 50s mid to late in the week. It looks like above normal temperatures will be favored as we head into the new year.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.