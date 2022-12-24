FORECAST: Slight improvements to frigid temps on Christmas Eve

Expect a mighty cold start again to our Saturday. Those heading out to the Chiefs game will want as many layers as you can bring. We have Wind Chill Advisories in place through noon on Saturday. This means our wind chills will likely be below zero into the afternoon.

A nice positive about Saturday is we will get to see some sunshine and temps warm just a few degrees. Expecting highs in the afternoon to be in the upper teens to near 20 degrees. Winds stay noticeable out of the northwest especially this morning before falling a bit into the afternoon.

Christmas Day is Sunday and with temperatures cold enough lately we should see a white Christmas. Temperatures will warm a few more degrees for Sunday afternoon as we make it into the mid-20s. Late Christmas evening we need to watch out for a quick burst of a wintry mix. It looks like after 8 PM or so we could see a few snow showers mixed in with sleet or even a little freezing rain. This will be into the early overnight only. Accumulations do not look to be on the table as of now, but a few icy spots could form.

If you get some accumulation in your area it would only be minor. Expect a slow warming trend into the middle of this upcoming week. Watching for at least 50 degrees on Wednesday which will feel like a heatwave. This sticks around likely into the end of the week. The trend is to keep us rather mild for this time of year. No signs of dropping below zero again any time soon. We need to watch out for a little rain late week but the details are murky as of now. Expect any snow to melt away soon.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.