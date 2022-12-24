Five-car crash in Shawnee County injures 3

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A five-car crash in Shawnee County left three people with suspected serious injuries according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The crash, which occurred at 3:58 p.m. Friday afternoon, happened on I-70 Highway westbound near mile marker 188.3.

KHP said three vehicles -- a 2015 Nissan Altima, 2007 Ford Ranger and 2006 Buick Lucerne -- were in the center lane heading westbound when the Altima and Ranger began to slow to stop due to another crash in the area.

According to the crash report, the Buick failed to slow in time, striking the Altima which knocked it into the Ranger. Once the Ranger was struck, the report indicated that it spun and hit two more vehicles passing in the left lane.

KHP said the 31-year-old male driver of the Buick, the 35-year-old male driver of the Altima and the 60-year-old male driver of the Ranger were all injured with “suspected serious injury,” with each of the victims transported to local hospitals.

No drivers or passengers in the two vehicles passing in the left lane were injured.

