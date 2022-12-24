Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

City of Atchison urges public to conserve water

By Mark Poulose
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATCHISON, Kan. (KCTV) -- The City of Atchison is urging the public to conserve water as an ice jam floats down the Missouri River.

The current ice level in the river forced the city to shut down its main water pump. The city is now using its auxiliary pump, and city officials ask the public to conserve their water usage.

“Nothing out of the ordinary,” said Atchison City Manager Amy Finch. “Bathe normally, cook normally, but maybe don’t run the bathtub as often if you are going to fill it. Certainly, don’t fill a hot tub if Santa brings you one. No ice-skating rinks to be filled in your back yard, so really eliminate any non-essential water usage.”

Finch went on to say the city is not facing a crisis situation, but the water system is vulnerable while it uses the auxiliary pump.-

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Bitter cold air lingers across the region with temperatures dipping back down near zero.
FORECAST: Wind chill advisory ends at noon on Saturday, temperatures warm up on Christmas
Bitter cold air lingers across the region with temperatures dipping back down near zero.
FORECAST: Wind chill advisory ends at noon on Saturday, temperatures warm up on Christmas
Members of the Kansas City Missouri Police Department helped spread joy to a family in need...
Kansas City Police Department makes special delivery to family of hit-and-run victim
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office Disaster Emergency Response Team, Criminal Apprehension Units...
Cass County Sheriff’s Office removed 30 dogs from rural property near Pleasant Hill