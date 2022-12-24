City of Atchison urges public to conserve water

ATCHISON, Kan. (KCTV) -- The City of Atchison is urging the public to conserve water as an ice jam floats down the Missouri River.

The current ice level in the river forced the city to shut down its main water pump. The city is now using its auxiliary pump, and city officials ask the public to conserve their water usage.

“Nothing out of the ordinary,” said Atchison City Manager Amy Finch. “Bathe normally, cook normally, but maybe don’t run the bathtub as often if you are going to fill it. Certainly, don’t fill a hot tub if Santa brings you one. No ice-skating rinks to be filled in your back yard, so really eliminate any non-essential water usage.”

Finch went on to say the city is not facing a crisis situation, but the water system is vulnerable while it uses the auxiliary pump.-

