Chiefs gift Andy Reid a cheeseburger following win

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches for the sideline as his team played against the...
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches for the sideline as his team played against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Joshua Bickel)(Joshua Bickel | AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs gave head coach Andy Reid two early Christmas presents.

One of them was a 24-10 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, improving them to 12-3 on the season.

The second was a cheeseburger in the locker room following the victory:

Reid’s love of cheeseburgers is well known.

After Kansas City’s Super Bowl victory in 2020, he said he would celebrate the win with “the biggest cheesburger you’ve ever seen.”

