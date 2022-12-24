Chiefs gift Andy Reid a cheeseburger following win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs gave head coach Andy Reid two early Christmas presents.

One of them was a 24-10 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, improving them to 12-3 on the season.

The second was a cheeseburger in the locker room following the victory:

The best gift for the best coach ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2Nvw6Oz3BO — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 24, 2022

Reid’s love of cheeseburgers is well known.

After Kansas City’s Super Bowl victory in 2020, he said he would celebrate the win with “the biggest cheesburger you’ve ever seen.”

