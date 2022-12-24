Cass County Sheriff’s Office removed 30 dogs from rural property near Pleasant Hill

CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office Disaster Emergency Response Team, Criminal Apprehension Units and animal control officers from Harrisonville and Raymore removed 30 dogs from dangerously cold temperatures yesterday. The dogs were living outside on a rural property off Roush Road near Pleasant Hill.

Advocates say before the dogs were removed from the property, many of the animals were tied to objects on the property. Yesterday around 3:15PM Cass County investigators executed a search warrant and removed 30 dogs.

“Beyond thrilled. We were so worried in the summer with the heat, and they made it through that,” Michelle Brinkoetter said. “With this weather, incredibly worried that they would not survive the last two days. I know if they were out there this morning, they would probably not be alive.”

Brinkoetter and Danna Armstrong say they’ve contacted county officials for months with concerns about the dogs’ health and safety. Armstrong says she began trying to help the property owner and animals last March. “A huge relief, knowing that last night, today and tomorrow those dogs finally have a warm kennel, clean water, food and for many needed medical attention,” Armstrong said.

According to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, the animals were seen by veterinarians on scene during the operation prior to being transported to a local shelter for safekeeping.

“I just hope they get adopted out in homes,” Brinkoetter said. “That they can recover from this.”

A 2nd and final notice of cease-and-desist dated December 15th was posted on the property from the Cass County Building Codes, Environmental Health and Zoning Department. The notice informed the property owner they have 30 days from the date of the notice to begin taking corrective measures.

According to the cease-and-desist notice the owner was violating building and environmental health and zoning codes by maintaining a salvage yard and residing in a temporary structure without electrical service, public water supply or a recognized wastewater treatment system.

“It just has been such a long process and long concern. Worried about him. Worrying about the dogs. Trying to work on legislation. Trying to work with authorities,” Brinkoetter said. “We’re hoping that we can get, a Cass County wide ordinance in place that will prevent this from happening again.”

According to a spokesperson, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation is ongoing.

