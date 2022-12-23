Woman killed after being ejected from car on ramp at Grandview Triangle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman died early Friday morning after being ejected from her vehicle during a crash on a ramp at the Grandview Triangle in Kansas City, MO.

Emergency crews responded at 3:34 a.m. to the ramp from eastbound Interstate 435 to southbound I-49 in response to a crash. A purple Nissan Murano took a curve in the road, hit the Jersey barrier, then left the right side of the road, overturning and rolling several times, according to a report released by the Kansas City Police Department.

The woman driving was ejected from the vehicle and taken to a nearby hospital, where she died from her injuries. She was the only person inside the car at the time, according to police.

The ramp was closed to all traffic for about two hours. This is the 87th traffic fatality of the year in Kansas City, compared to 83 at this time last year, according to police records.

