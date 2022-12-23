Snowy weather throws a wrench into holiday air travel plans at KCI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) — Nearly 100 flight cancellations at KCI made for a nearly deserted airport Thursday morning.

Thanks to phone alerts, gone are the days when people find out about cancellations after arriving and crowd the halls waiting to reschedule.

Perhaps that’s why no one was irritable when they arrived for a rescheduled flight. Two sisters from San Antonio were downright delighted to have their travel plans put on hold. They’d been visiting grandma and grandpa in Leavenworth and got to see what they’d been hoping for the whole time.

”These guys wished for now and we got it,” said their mom, Lauren Heintzelman, chuckling.

And so the flight hiccup allowed her daughters, Emma Cantu, age 8, and Avery Cantu, age “almost 10,” got to play in the snow before leaving town.

”I really like the snow because I got to throw two huge snowballs,” Emma explained.

”It was like a fresh new coat of snow and it was like all clean and then we could just destroy it,” described Avery.

Another group of siblings, two sisters and a brother from Lawrence, all in their 20s, were roaming the halls for hours because their cancellation started as a delay, and then another, and another.

”It’s been very hectic,” said Cameron Wood. “We got here at like 8 a.m. Because our original flight was at 10. And then it just kept getting pushed back and pushed back and pushed back and then finally around like 2, they canceled it.”

They were heading to Cancun to meet up with other family members who were flying from Los Angeles. Now, they’ll be overnighting in Austin first.

”We’re flying to Austin tonight and then Cancun tomorrow,” explained Joey Wood.

”We’re all excited,” exclaimed Cameron Wood. “We’re gonna make it eventually.”

Deputy aviation director Justin Meyer said the runways and roadways were ready to go this morning, but airlines have to consider the connected nationwide network, and made preemptive cancellations the day before.

”So what we saw was some of our airline partners were proactive in their schedule adjustments to make sure there weren’t a lot of aircraft that were going to be spending the night here in blizzard like conditions,” explained Meyer. “So what we saw was some cancellations that they made at the beginning of the day, but as we’re going through [the day], the schedule is starting to look a lot better and as we head into the weekend, really healthy.”

Sure enough, by nightfall, it started looking more like a typical holiday travel day, with cars stacked up outside as flights started going back on line.

Flight tracking website flightaware.com shows 50 flights in and out of KCI are already cancelled for Friday, but that’s much better than Thursday’s 89 cancelled flights.

To put that into perspective, on Wednesday there were just 19 cancellations.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.