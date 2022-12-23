Aging & Style
Police on the lookout for runaway 11 year old missing overnight in Kansas City

11-year-old Jamea Mitchell went missing in Kansas City early Friday morning. She is 5-foot-5,...
11-year-old Jamea Mitchell went missing in Kansas City early Friday morning. She is 5-foot-5, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Please call 911 if you see her.(Kansas City Police Department)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:47 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding an 11-year-old girl who went missing overnight in south Kansas City, MO.

Jamea Mitchell is an Black girl who is 5-foot-5, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen around 1 a.m. Friday near 77th Street and Montgall Avenue, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Jamea is believed to be wearing an orange hoodie, blue jeans and a silver backpack. If located, please call 911 immediately, or the KCPD Juvenile Section at 816-234-5150.

