Ottawa man pleads guilty on charges for rape, furnishing alcohol to a minor

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A 22-year-old Ottawa man agreed to plead guilty to rape and furnishing alcohol to a minor for illicit purposes.

The charges against Ernest Ingram stem from incidents that occurred between Sept. 20 and Sept. 22 of 2021. Ingram was at a residence in the 400 block of North Street in Lawrence when he raped a child under 18 years of age who was incapable of providing consent due to a consumption of alcohol provided by Ingram.

“This young survivor showed bravery and courage in coming forward,” said District Attorney Suzanne Valdez. “Our prosecution team worked closely with the survivor to ensure the defendant faced accountability for his appalling crimes, and we are pleased with the outcome.”

Sentencing for Ingram is set for Feb. 8, 2023. He faces up to 267 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections for rape and up to seven months for furnishing alcohol to a minor for illicit purposes. The plea calls for the sentences to run consecutively.

