Mizzou football honors Mike Leach during bowl game

The Missouri Tigers are honoring former Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach.
By Nick Sloan
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- The Missouri Tigers are honoring former Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach.

Leach passed away earlier this month from a “heart condition,” according to the university.

Since there, there’s been an outpouring of tributes to Leach.

That includes Mizzou. The football team is wearing a helmet with “Mike” on the back.

Head coach Eli Drinkwitz wore a shirt with Leach’s picture on the front and his “Swing Your Sword” slogan on the back.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

