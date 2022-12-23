Mizzou football honors Mike Leach during bowl game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- The Missouri Tigers are honoring former Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach.

Leach passed away earlier this month from a “heart condition,” according to the university.

Since there, there’s been an outpouring of tributes to Leach.

That includes Mizzou. The football team is wearing a helmet with “Mike” on the back.

Head coach Eli Drinkwitz wore a shirt with Leach’s picture on the front and his “Swing Your Sword” slogan on the back.

