Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

How to stay healthy during the holidays

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The holidays are supposed to be a time of celebration, joy and family gatherings— but they’re also a time of big meals and extra stress which can impact your health. Dr. Michael Liston from St. Mary’s Medical Center stops by to give Grace and Bill some tips to help you navigate your holiday fun while staying healthy. sponsored by St. Mary’s Medical Center.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The holidays are supposed to be a time of celebration, joy and family gatherings— but they’re...
How to stay healthy during the holidays
KCTV5 is helping you plan out holiday gifts for all the KC fans on your list with Twelve Days...
Twelve Days of Rally House: Day 12 – last minute shopping ideas
KCTV5 is helping you plan out holiday gifts for all the KC fans on your list with Twelve Days...
Twelve Days of Rally House: Day 12 – last minute shopping ideas
Gift wrapping doesn’t have to be tricky, as long as you follow these steps from the experts....
Wrap your gifts with confidence this Christmas