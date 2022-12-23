FORECAST: Dangerously cold - Negative temps until mid-day

As the cold front and low-pressure system continue to track to the east, high pressure begins to build in from the west. This will cause a pressure gradient, which allows for breezy-to-gusty conditions throughout the morning and into the afternoon. Gusts are expected to hold between 25 and 35 mph through the entirety of the day. With high temperatures expected in the single digits, wind chill value temperatures will range between -10 to -25 degrees. Clear skies are expected. However, with wind and leftover snowfall from yesterday’s event, blowing snow may be a concern.

We will continue with slightly breezy conditions into Saturday, but will subdue those winds by late afternoon. Temperatures rise into the lower and middle 20s by Christmas Day Sunday, and moving forward into mid next week, afternoon high temperatures will be above average and remain there into the new year.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.