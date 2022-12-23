Chiefs activate TE Blake Bell from injured reserve

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Another pass-catcher is available for head coach Andy Reid to scheme for and quarterback Patrick Mahomes to throw to.

On Friday, the Kansas City Chiefs activated tight end Blake Bell from injured reserve. The Oklahoma product suffered an injury to his hip during the preseason and had been on injured reserve since.

In a corresponding move, the Chiefs placed tight end Jody Fortson on injured reserve with an elbow injury. They also activated defensive tackle Danny Shelton from the practice squad for Saturday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

The move to activate Shelton comes following a week of absences from defensive tackle Khalen Saunders, who has missed time with an illness according to the Chiefs’ injury report.

Bell scored a touchdown on Kansas City’s opening drive of the preseason in a game against the Chicago Bears. He caught nine passes for 87 yards in 2021.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.