Business booming at area hardware stores as shoppers prepare for cold weather

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Temperatures have dropped below zero throughout the area. As a result, business is booming this week at Strasser Hardware.

“Just getting some supplies for my shop,” said customer William Chavez. “It’s cold.”

“We have been really busy the last two days,” said Strasser Hardware general manager Leroy Andrews. “It slowed down today but before that people were getting out getting their snow shovels and ice melt, heaters, and other things to be prepared.”

Space heaters have become a hot commodity. For the electric ones, safety is key.

“They are not made to be plugged into a power strip, small household extension cord or anything like that,” Andrews added. “It must be plugged directly in so that it won’t burn that cord up.”

If you’re going to be out in the extreme cold, how you dress is also important. Wearing layers of loose-fitting, lightweight warm clothing makes a huge difference.

“So, I have a t-shirt, a thin base layer, then I have a vest, a wool jacket over that, another vest which is part of this outer shell,” said Wisconsin native Steve Gering. “In my hat I have an insulated hat first and then a nice knit hat over the top of that. I also have mittens. On a day like today, gloves aren’t all that helpful.”

As for as traveling goes, area leaders say if you don’t have to get out, stay in. But if traveling is a must – slow down and increase your following distance to five to six seconds.

“That’s the biggest thing,” Chavez said. “I see guys speeding. Having a big truck doesn’t mean you can stop quickly.”

According to AAA, it’s also important to keep a winter survival kit in your vehicle if you do have to travel. Also, check those tire pressure levels and antifreeze levels.

