99-year-old Hermitage, Mo. woman: All I want for Christmas is Travis Kelce

HERMITAGE, Mo. (KY3) - So what do you want for Christmas?

Well, a 99 year-old woman living in Hermitage, Mo. wrote a letter to Santa Claus asking for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Chiefs Kingdom loves its players for their skill, heart and winning ways and Martha Bird is a long-time fan who made Kelce her favorite player after seeing something he does between plays.

“Oh, that would be ever since I saw Kelce dancing,” she said with a laugh. “I said he could dance on my side of the porch anytime he wants to.”

Martha lives at Hickory Estates, a senior living facility in Hermitage.

And when the company that owns the facility decided to put out a Christmas newsletter they struck gold with a unique idea normally associated with children.

“I said, ‘How about getting some letters to Santa from the residents,’” said newsletter organizer Debbie Vickers with the West Central Missouri Community Action Agency. “They were all quite nice but Martha’s just made me laugh and tear up a little.”

Martha’s letter read:

“Dear Santa,

All I want for Christmas is Travis Kelce. If you could have him come to my door I would put on fake eyelashes, lipstick and rouge. All I would do is stand there and bat my eyes at him. Santa, I hope you can make this happen.

Love,

Martha (age 99)”

Martha says she likes Kelce’s talent and personality, even though he is known for occasionally losing his temper.

“I’ve seen him throw his helmet,” Martha said. “But I don’t really blame him. I would too!”

Martha does have other passions in life.

“She loves to go to the casino,” said her niece Pat O’Roark. “And not just for a couple of hours either. She’ll stay there as long as they’ll let her.”

But she also makes sure to take in every Chiefs game on TV...at least the start of it..

“Sometimes a fall asleep like I did this last Sunday,” Martha admitted. “And then when I got up I hit the floor.”

Yes, Martha fell last weekend (not from swooning over Travis, by the way) but she’s recovering just in time to see her letter get widespread sharing and reactions on social media..

“Overnight it just exploded,” Vickers said of the attention given to the letter. “The most common reaction on social media has been, ‘Wow! That’s a great idea! I hope she gets her wish and I wish I could get that wish too!’”

Martha was asked if she’d signed any autographs yet with her newfound fame.

“No, but I got a kiss awhile ago,” she answered. “Our maintenance worker gave me a big kiss on the cheek.”

And with her 100th birthday coming up in April?

“We’ve been fantasizing about whether or not Travis would show up at her 100th birthday party,” O’Roark said with a laugh.

“If that happened I’d be thrilled to death I suspect,” Martha said.

Travis, the ball is in your court.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.