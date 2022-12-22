Winter Storm Coverage: Snow and Negative Temps Thursday

TO START YOUR DAY

We start off the first true full day of the winter season with a Weather Alert, as a winter storm continues to impact the viewing area. We have been registering gusts between 35 and 40 mph near the airport all morning long, with patchy ice from last night’s wintry mix and blowing snow. We will continue with high wind and heavier snow showers through the early-to-mid morning. The bulk of our snowfall is expected between 5 and 7 a.m., and will continue to 1 or 2 o’clock in the afternoon as it exits into the Ohio River Valley.



SNOW AND WIND CHILL

Snowfall accumulation is expected between 2 and 4 inches throughout the metro and the viewing area. Low visibility or whiteout conditions are expected. Temperatures in the morning will be the warmest we see all day. We will continue to drop temperatures into the afternoon to a range between -1, and -5 degrees. Expect these air temperatures by mid-to-late this afternoon. With high winds, windchill values are expected between -25 and -35 degrees. Today is a day to not be outdoors. If you do not have an emergency that takes you into the elements, then stay indoors. The cold and whiteout conditions are so dangerous that it can be life-threatening. Wind chill warnings will continue to be in place through Saturday afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD TO FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND

The coldest part of our forecast will lie on Friday morning, as temperatures are expected to drop to between -4 and -8 degrees. With wind still expected to gust between 20 and 30 mph, wind chill values may push to -40 degrees. During the afternoon Friday, wind chill values are expected between -15 and -25 degrees. With any snow that falls throughout Thursday’s event, it will continue to blow throughout Friday’s forecast, which may lead to low visibility for commuting. Friday is another day that’s best to stay indoors at all times due to frigid conditions potentially being life-threatening. By Saturday, wind will begin to die off, and partly-sunny-to-mostly-sunny skies will return. Christmas Day Sunday will yield afternoon high temperatures in the middle and upper 20s. By mid next week, temperatures will exceed average temperatures for the end of December.

