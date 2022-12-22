Winter Storm Coverage: Road Conditions and Airport Delays

KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - As a snow/wintry mix began falling on the Kansas City area early Thursday morning, the precipitation caused slick roads and interstates.

Although traffic is slow this morning, there are few crashes reported. A trouble spot, though, has been eastbound Interstate 435 at Holmes Road in Kansas City, MO, where a semi truck jack-knifed, and multiple vehicles slid off into a nearby ditch. There have been no major injuries reported.

Two other areas along I-435 have also seen multi-vehicle crashes Thursday morning---I-435 and Quivira & I-435 and U.S. 69 Highway. There were also no major injuries reported in any of those crashes, although we will continue to monitor.

Traffic is mostly around 45-50 mph this morning, but that may slow down as the snow continues this morning and more drivers get on the roads.

Those crashes are expected to increase as we near rush hour, so take your morning commute slowly today. KCTV5 will be live all morning giving you live driving conditions with Reporter Marleah Campbell.

Meanwhile, Reporter Joe Hennessy is out at KCI with the latest on air travel and airport delays.

As of 6 a.m., there were nearly 20 cancellations, along with some delays. For the most part, though, air travel is expected to be manageable. Airport officials suggest travelers arrive at least two hours before departure times---or even more if you are using long-term parking.

KCI is expecting 488,000 travelers in this 2-week stretch that ends on Jan. 2. That would be a 17 percent increase from the same period last year, and at 99.7 percent of pre-pandemic levels of service. Officials said the busiest days are expected to be today, tomorrow and Dec. 30.

For parking, you cannot park at the curb for pick-up or drop-off, or you will be ticketed or towed. Drivers can use the garages, circle lots or Terminal B curbside valet parking.

