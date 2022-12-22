Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Thousands without power in Liberty after transformers catch fire

FILE — Evergy stated 2,015 customers have been impacted, affecting 13,335 customers.
FILE — Evergy stated 2,015 customers have been impacted, affecting 13,335 customers.(MGN)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - More than 2,000 people were without power Thursday morning after two transformers caught fire near Missouri Highway 291 and Brown Street.

Evergy stated 2,015 customers have been impacted, out of the 13,335 customers in that area.

The City of Liberty announced that anyone who needs to get out of the cold can go to the Liberty Community Center lobby at 1600 South Withers Road. They are encouraged to bring necessary personal items like medicines and ready-to-eat snacks.

Due to increasing snowfall and the frigid temps that make road treatments ineffective, City Hall will be closed today,...

Posted by City of Liberty, Mo. Government on Thursday, December 22, 2022

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A snowy Country Club Plaza on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
Winter Storm Coverage: Road conditions and airport delays
Road conditions deteriorated as the morning went on in Kansas City on Thursday morning. Snow...
Road conditions deteriorating as more snow falls
Roads are slick this morning, and some flights are being canceled. But for the most part, if...
Road Conditions and Airport Cancellations/Delays
One person has died in a duplex fire that happened in Overland Park on Wednesday afternoon.
1 killed in Wednesday afternoon duplex fire in Overland Park