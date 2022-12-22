Thousands without power in Liberty after transformers catch fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - More than 2,000 people were without power Thursday morning after two transformers caught fire near Missouri Highway 291 and Brown Street.

Evergy stated 2,015 customers have been impacted, out of the 13,335 customers in that area.

The City of Liberty announced that anyone who needs to get out of the cold can go to the Liberty Community Center lobby at 1600 South Withers Road. They are encouraged to bring necessary personal items like medicines and ready-to-eat snacks.

Due to increasing snowfall and the frigid temps that make road treatments ineffective, City Hall will be closed today,... Posted by City of Liberty, Mo. Government on Thursday, December 22, 2022

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.