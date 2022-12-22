Sporting goods store surprises families in need with wish list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Every day, Ronald McDonald Charities of Kansas City is helping provide peace of mind during some families’ most vulnerable times.

There’s a neonatal intensive care unit to accommodate 60 babies and a pediatric unit for children.

“That mission, I think, is really important and I think, on top of that, they make these facilities incredibly comfortable to stay in.” said recipient Leah Deckert.

Wednesday morning, the organization teamed up with Scheels to make that experience even better. The sporting goods store purchased an Amazon Wish List for families staying at the Ronald McDonald Family Room at Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

“When you’re steps away from a NICU, you need a place to rest, to stay, and a place to refill your own soul so that you can go back to taking care of your baby,” said Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City CEO Tami Greenberg.

The Amazon Wish List purchase was made possible when SCHEELS and Overland Park Regional Medical Center connected on social media.

“Scheels saw that wish list and we wanted to have some fun and spread some holiday cheer,” said Becca Ross, Scheels’ Marketing and Events Coordinator. “We did just that when we purchased all of the items. We understand how practical the needs are. Sometimes it’s sheets that need to be replaced.”

In the spirit of giving, the sporting goods store had another special announcement.

“I’m excited to announce that Scheels is also going to match $25,000 worth of donations,” added Ross. “We will do that via cash, but we will support -- whether it’s a match with an Amazon Wish List purchase or a cash donation that comes.”

Donations to the Ronald McDonald House Charities are still needed during the winter months, when more children are hospitalized during the spike in illnesses, but leaders are excited about the latest act of kindness.

“Here at Overland Park Regional, we take care of more sick babies than anyone else in the region,” said Matt Sogard, CEO of Overland Park Regional Medical Center. “We have the privilege and honor to go through really challenging times with these families. We can’t do that without our partnership with Ronald McDonald House.”

If you would like to give, donations are tax deductible. For more information, visit www.rmhckc.org.

