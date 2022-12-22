Pet of the Day: Calvin

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Calvin has been at Great Plains SPCA for about two months and has had ZERO families want to meet him.

He’s a one-year-old boxer mix who’s been struggling in the shelter environment for the past few weeks. We need your help to find a foster home for Calvin so he can relax and work on being himself while he waits for his forever home.

Calvin’s ideal home is where he can be your one and only fur baby. He will also do best in a home with children over the age of eight.

Calvin will need to meet everyone in the family prior to adoption. Learn more about Calvin here. If you are interested in fostering Calvin contact our Foster Team at foster@greatplainsspca.org or Adoptions Team at (913) 831-7722 or email adoptions@greatplainsspca.org.

