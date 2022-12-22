One person dead, 2 injured in Wednesday evening Independence car crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said one person died and two others were injured following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening.

According to the Independence Police Department, a Chrysler was leaving the Walgreens parking lot in the area of US Highway 24 and Susquehanna Ridge just after 6:15 p.m. when it was struck by an eastbound Jeep in the middle turn lane.

A crash report stated the driver of the Chrysler died at the scene, and a passenger in that car suffered life-threatening injuries.

The Jeep driver also suffered minor injuries and was cooperating with authorities, police indicated.

